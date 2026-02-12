Aligbe scores 18 in Southern Illinois’ 86-60 win against Evansville

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Rolyns Aligbe’s 18 points helped Southern Illinois defeat Evansville 86-60 on Thursday. Aligbe added seven rebounds…

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Rolyns Aligbe’s 18 points helped Southern Illinois defeat Evansville 86-60 on Thursday.

Aligbe added seven rebounds for the Salukis (12-14, 6-9 Missouri Valley Conference). Drew Steffe added 14 points while going 5 of 11. Quel’Ron House shot 5 for 11 to finish with 12 points.

Bryce Quinet led the Purple Aces (6-20, 2-13) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Evansville also got 14 points from Joshua Hughes.

Southern Illinois took the lead with 16:10 left in the first half and did not trail again. Aligbe led his team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 43-32 at the break. Southern Illinois extended its lead to 77-52 during the second half, fueled by a 15-2 scoring run. House scored a team-high 10 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

