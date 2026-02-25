Alex Condon scores 23 and No. 7 Florida turns back Texas 84-71 for 8th straight win

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Alex Condon scored 23 points, Boogie Fland had 22 and No. 7 Florida beat Texas 84-71…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Alex Condon scored 23 points, Boogie Fland had 22 and No. 7 Florida beat Texas 84-71 Wednesday night for its eighth consecutive victory.

Florida (22-6, 13-2 Southeastern Conference) has won seven straight SEC road games. The Gators have outscored their last eight opponents by an average of 20.5 points, rounding into form as they seek to defend their national title.

The 6-foot-11 Condon converted 10 of 12 shots from the field. He had five points and an assist during a 14-1 run gave the Gators a 75-65 lead with 4:16 remaining. Fland hit 7 of 10 shots and scored seven during the game-changing burst. Xavian Lee scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half.

Florida, a poor 3-point shooting team most of the season — 30% accuracy — has heated up to 36% during the winning streak. Coach Todd Golden’s Gators made 6 of 9 from long range during the second half against Texas, finishing 8 of 18.

Meantime, the Longhorns (17-11, 8-7) went without a field goal for the final 7:27.

Texas has lost two in a row after winning its previous five. Dailyn Swain led the Longhorns with 21 points, including 15 in the second half. Tramon Mark scored 15 points and Jordan Pope had 14.

Mark scored 13 points in the first half as Texas took a 39-36 lead at the break. He made some difficult, contested shots, finishing 5 of 7 from the field and making three 3-pointers. But Mark attempted just two shots in the second half.

Up next

Florida: Hosts No. 20 Arkansas on Saturday.

Texas: At Texas A&M on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.