Alcorn State takes on Texas Southern after McDaniels’ 25-point game

Alcorn State Braves (7-19, 6-8 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (10-16, 8-7 SWAC) Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Alcorn State Braves (7-19, 6-8 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (10-16, 8-7 SWAC)

Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State visits Texas Southern after Tycen McDaniels scored 25 points in Alcorn State’s 83-65 victory over the Jackson State Tigers.

The Tigers are 7-4 on their home court. Texas Southern is third in the SWAC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Troy Hupstead averaging 6.4.

The Braves are 6-8 against conference opponents. Alcorn State is 1-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Texas Southern’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Alcorn State allows. Alcorn State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Texas Southern gives up.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Texas Southern won the last matchup 72-71 on Jan. 17. Bryce Roberts scored 20 points points to help lead the Tigers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Wysinger is averaging 9.8 points and 1.6 steals for the Tigers. Hupstead is averaging 14.5 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 53.5% over the last 10 games.

Shane Lancaster averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 47.3% from beyond the arc. McDaniels is shooting 57.0% and averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 79.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Braves: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 26.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.