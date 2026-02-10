Alabama visits Ole Miss after Philon’s 25-point game

Alabama Crimson Tide (16-7, 6-4 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (11-12, 3-7 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama Crimson Tide (16-7, 6-4 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (11-12, 3-7 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama takes on Ole Miss after Labaron Philon scored 25 points in Alabama’s 96-92 victory against the Auburn Tigers.

The Rebels have gone 7-3 at home. Ole Miss ranks fourth in the SEC in team defense, allowing 72.1 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Crimson Tide are 6-4 against SEC opponents. Alabama averages 91.8 points and has outscored opponents by 8.4 points per game.

Ole Miss’ average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Alabama allows. Alabama averages 19.7 more points per game (91.8) than Ole Miss gives up (72.1).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Storr is averaging 13.7 points for the Rebels. Patton Pinkins is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Amari Allen is averaging 11.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Crimson Tide. Philon is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 3-7, averaging 72.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 6-4, averaging 88.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

