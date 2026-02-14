Alabama A&M secures 72-65 win over Mississippi Valley State

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Kintavious Dozier scored 18 points as Alabama A&M beat Mississippi Valley State 72-65 on Saturday. Dozier…

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Kintavious Dozier scored 18 points as Alabama A&M beat Mississippi Valley State 72-65 on Saturday.

Dozier also had seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (14-11, 7-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Koron Davis scored 11 points, shooting 3 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. James Graham shot 4 for 8, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Michael James finished with 21 points and two steals for the Delta Devils (1-24, 0-11). Mississippi Valley State also got 16 points, seven rebounds and three steals from Daniel Mayfield. Patrick Punch also had 12 points.

The loss is the 23rd straight for the Delta Devils.

