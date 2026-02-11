Alabama A&M hosts UAPB after Pelly’s 20-point game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (9-12, 6-5 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (14-9, 10-1 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (9-12, 6-5 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (14-9, 10-1 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB faces Alabama A&M after Jailah Pelly scored 20 points in UAPB’s 64-60 win over the Alcorn State Braves.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-1 in home games. Alabama A&M is third in the SWAC scoring 61.3 points while shooting 39.7% from the field.

The Golden Lions are 6-5 in SWAC play. UAPB has a 3-7 record against teams above .500.

Alabama A&M is shooting 39.7% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 42.2% UAPB allows to opponents. UAPB has shot at a 37.5% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of Alabama A&M have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Golden Lions meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalia Walker is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 13.6 points. Maori Davenport is shooting 62.0% and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Pelly is averaging 13.1 points and 1.7 steals for the Golden Lions. Indiya Bowen is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 63.8 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.5 points per game.

Golden Lions: 6-4, averaging 62.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 10.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

