Akron visits Northern Illinois after Brew’s 26-point showing

Akron Zips (5-19, 2-9 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (5-19, 2-10 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

BOTTOM LINE: Akron faces Northern Illinois after Shaena Brew scored 26 points in Akron’s 86-79 loss to the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Huskies have gone 3-7 in home games. Northern Illinois gives up 69.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 13.7 points per game.

The Zips have gone 2-9 against MAC opponents. Akron averages 18.2 turnovers per game and is 5-3 when winning the turnover battle.

Northern Illinois scores 55.8 points per game, 21.0 fewer points than the 76.8 Akron allows. Akron averages 69.8 points per game, 0.3 more than the 69.5 Northern Illinois allows to opponents.

The Huskies and Zips square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nevaeh Wingate is shooting 39.1% and averaging 12.0 points for the Huskies. Emilie Sorensen is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ni’Rah Clark is scoring 12.1 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Zips. Brew is averaging 13.7 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 57.1 points, 24.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Zips: 2-8, averaging 66.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

