Akron takes road win streak into matchup with Troy

Akron Zips (19-4, 10-1 MAC) at Troy Trojans (16-8, 9-3 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron hits the road against Troy looking to extend its four-game road winning streak.

The Trojans are 7-3 in home games. Troy is fifth in the Sun Belt with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Thomas Dowd averaging 7.3.

The Zips have gone 5-2 away from home. Akron averages 19.3 assists per game to lead the MAC, paced by Tavari Johnson with 5.3.

Troy’s average of 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Akron allows. Akron averages 15.2 more points per game (90.4) than Troy gives up to opponents (75.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Valdes is averaging 15.8 points, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Trojans. Dowd is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Bowen Hardman is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, while averaging 7.7 points. Johnson is averaging 19.7 points, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 76.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Zips: 9-1, averaging 81.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

