Akron takes down Buffalo 99-85

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Tavari Johnson’s 23 points helped Akron defeat Buffalo 99-85 on Tuesday. Johnson added five assists for…

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Tavari Johnson’s 23 points helped Akron defeat Buffalo 99-85 on Tuesday.

Johnson added five assists for the Zips (23-5, 14-1 Mid-American Conference). Evan Mahaffey scored 20 points while shooting 8 of 12 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line, and added nine rebounds and three steals. Amani Lyles shot 7 for 12 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 19 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Ryan Sabol led the Bulls (16-12, 6-9) in scoring, finishing with 28 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Buffalo also got 23 points from Angelo Brizzi. Daniel Freitag finished with 16 points and three steals.

Akron took the lead with 1:47 left in the first half and did not trail again. Johnson led their team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 39-35 at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.