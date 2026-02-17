Akron earns 90-73 victory against Western Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Tavari Johnson scored 17 points as Akron beat Western Michigan 90-73 on Tuesday. Johnson had six…

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Tavari Johnson scored 17 points as Akron beat Western Michigan 90-73 on Tuesday.

Johnson had six assists for the Zips (21-5, 12-1 Mid-American Conference). Evan Mahaffey scored 14 points while shooting 6 of 7 from the field, and added five rebounds. Shammah Scott shot 5 for 11, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Justice Williams finished with 21 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Broncos (9-17, 3-10). Western Michigan also got 13 points from Trey Lewis. Brady Swartz also had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Akron took the lead with 16:40 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Johnson led their team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 53-34 at the break. Akron was outscored by Western Michigan in the second half by two points, with Mahaffey scoring a team-high eight points after intermission.

