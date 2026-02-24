Ajayi leads Butler against Villanova after 24-point game

Butler Bulldogs (15-13, 6-11 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (21-6, 12-4 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Butler Bulldogs (15-13, 6-11 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (21-6, 12-4 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler plays Villanova after Michael Ajayi scored 24 points in Butler’s 80-75 win over the Xavier Musketeers.

The Wildcats are 11-3 on their home court. Villanova ranks fourth in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.0 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 6-11 against Big East opponents. Butler is third in the Big East with 33.6 rebounds per game led by Ajayi averaging 11.1.

Villanova averages 77.7 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 77.2 Butler gives up. Butler averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Villanova gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big East play. Villanova won the last matchup 85-67 on Jan. 3. Bryce Lindsay scored 18 points points to help lead the Wildcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acaden Lewis is averaging 12.6 points, 5.3 assists and 2.1 steals for the Wildcats. Tyler Perkins is averaging 17.8 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the last 10 games.

Finley Bizjack averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Ajayi is averaging 15.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 76.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 74.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

