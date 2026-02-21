Adley scores 25 in Central Michigan’s 83-70 win against Western Michigan

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Tamario Adley had 25 points, six rebounds and four steals in Central Michigan’s 83-70 victory…

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Tamario Adley had 25 points, six rebounds and four steals in Central Michigan’s 83-70 victory against Western Michigan on Saturday.

Phat Phat Brooks added 19 points, five assists and three steals while shooting 5 of 10 from the field and 9 for 10 from the free-throw line for the Chippewas (9-18, 5-9 Mid-American Conference). Nathan Claerbaut had 12 points and finished 6 of 9 from the floor.

Jayden Brewer led the Broncos (9-18, 3-11) with 16 points and eight rebounds. EJ Ryans added 15 points for Western Michigan. Brady Swartz also had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Central Michigan took the lead about 7 1/2 minutes into the game and did not trail again. Claerbaut led the Chippewas with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 40-33 at the break. Adley scored 16 points in the second half to help lead the way as Central Michigan went on to secure a victory, outscoring Western Michigan by six points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

