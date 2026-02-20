Adkins and South Carolina Upstate host Presbyterian

Presbyterian Blue Hose (14-14, 7-6 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (11-17, 3-10 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday,…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (14-14, 7-6 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (11-17, 3-10 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate hosts Presbyterian after Carmelo Adkins scored 21 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 68-64 loss to the Winthrop Eagles.

The Spartans are 8-5 in home games. South Carolina Upstate is sixth in the Big South scoring 75.2 points while shooting 44.0% from the field.

The Blue Hose have gone 7-6 against Big South opponents. Presbyterian is fifth in the Big South with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonah Pierce averaging 3.1.

South Carolina Upstate is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 44.6% Presbyterian allows to opponents. Presbyterian averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game South Carolina Upstate gives up.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Presbyterian won the last matchup 86-77 on Jan. 3. Pierce scored 29 points to help lead the Blue Hose to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karmani Gregory is shooting 40.8% and averaging 15.4 points for the Spartans. Adkins is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Carl Parrish is shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, while averaging 14 points. Pierce is shooting 57.5% and averaging 18.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 73.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Blue Hose: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

