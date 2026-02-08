Aday Mara scores career-high 24 points as No. 2 Michigan cruises past Ohio State 82-61

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Aday Mara scored a career-high 24 points, Morez Johnson Jr. and Yaxel Lendeborg had double-doubles and…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Aday Mara scored a career-high 24 points, Morez Johnson Jr. and Yaxel Lendeborg had double-doubles and second-ranked Michigan rolled to an 82-61 victory over Ohio State on Sunday.

The Big Ten-leading Wolverines (22-1, 12-1) led throughout as they made 10 3-pointers — including nine in the first half — and dominated in rebounding. Michigan had 17 offensive boards and outrebounded Ohio State 44-31.

Johnson had 11 points and 12 rebounds and Lendeborg added 14 points and 14 rebounds for Michigan, which has won six of the past seven meetings.

Bruce Thornton led the Buckeyes (15-8, 7-6) with 16 points and Devin Royal scored 15. Ohio State has dropped two of three.

Michigan led 44-34 at halftime and was up by as many as 23 late in the game.

The Buckeyes were 8 of 25 from the field in the second half.

It was the worst loss by Ohio State to Michigan at home since Feb. 9, 1976, when the Wolverines rolled to a 90-66 win.

NO. 13 TEXAS TECH 70, WEST VIRGINIA 63

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — JT Toppin had 22 points and nine rebounds and Texas Tech broke a two-game losing skid with a victory over West Virginia.

Donovan Atwell added 15 points for the Red Raiders (17-6, 7-3 Big 12) and Christian Anderson had 13 points and 11 assists in his return from a one-game absence because of illness.

Brenen Lorient scored 20 points for West Virginia (15-9, 6-5), which lost for just the second time in 15 home games.

West Virginia scored the first four baskets after halftime, all on layups, to trim a 13-point deficit to 39-35, but the Mountaineers went the next four minutes without a basket and got no closer.

Texas Tech, which never trailed, kept distancing itself with a steady diet of 3-pointers. Jaylen Petty, Atwell and Toppin each hit from long distance in a span of less than two minutes, and the Red Raiders pushed their lead to 52-37 with 13:17 remaining.

Lorient scored nine points in the final four minutes, but West Virginia’s comeback bid came up short.

