Adams and Air Force host Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon Antelopes (9-14, 8-5 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (10-12, 4-8 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (9-14, 8-5 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (10-12, 4-8 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force takes on Grand Canyon after Emily Adams scored 23 points in Air Force’s 73-50 win against the Utah State Aggies.

The Falcons have gone 5-4 at home. Air Force gives up 61.0 points and has been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

The Antelopes are 8-5 in MWC play. Grand Canyon is fourth in the MWC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Rapuluchi Ayodele averaging 2.2.

Air Force is shooting 35.7% from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points lower than the 43.3% Grand Canyon allows to opponents. Grand Canyon’s 40.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Air Force has given up to its opponents (42.7%).

The Falcons and Antelopes square off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milahnie Perry is shooting 40.0% and averaging 16.9 points for the Falcons. Keelie O’Hollaren is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

Chloe Mann is averaging 13.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Antelopes. Julianna LaMendola is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 3-7, averaging 58.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Antelopes: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.