Adair, Loyola (Md.) defeat Lehigh 89-84 in double overtime

BALTIMORE (AP) — Emmett Adair scored 27 points and Loyola University Maryland took down Lehigh 89-84 in double overtime on Wednesday night.

Loyola had four steals in the final 2:36 of the second overtime period to help secure the win. Jordan Stiemke had two of the steals, including one on the final inbound pass, to run out the final two seconds.

Adair added 11 rebounds for the Greyhounds (9-15, 5-6 Patriot League). Stiemke scored 19 points while going 8 of 13 (2 for 5 from 3-point range). Troy Cicero went 6 of 11 from the field to finish with 17 points.

Hank Alvey led the Mountain Hawks (10-14, 6-5) in scoring, finishing with 27 points and eight rebounds. Nasir Whitlock added 18 points, six rebounds and six assists. Edouard Benoit also recorded 12 points.

