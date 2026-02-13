Abilene Christian visits Tarleton State after Long’s 24-point showing

Abilene Christian Wildcats (18-7, 9-3 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (12-11, 6-6 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (18-7, 9-3 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (12-11, 6-6 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State hosts Abilene Christian after Jakoriah Long scored 24 points in Tarleton State’s 59-57 victory against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Texans are 8-3 in home games. Tarleton State averages 65.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The Wildcats are 9-3 in WAC play. Abilene Christian ranks sixth in the WAC with 31.0 rebounds per game led by Emma Troxell averaging 6.0.

Tarleton State is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 42.2% Abilene Christian allows to opponents. Abilene Christian averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Tarleton State allows.

The Texans and Wildcats match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gia Adams is shooting 35.7% and averaging 11.9 points for the Texans. Long is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Payton Hull is averaging 18.1 points and 2.7 steals for the Wildcats. Natalia Chavez is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 36.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 67.8 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.