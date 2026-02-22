Live Radio
Aasim Burton puts up 20 as Rider takes down Niagara 67-62

The Associated Press

February 22, 2026, 2:48 PM

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Aasim Burton scored 20 points as Rider beat Niagara 67-62 on Sunday.

Burton also contributed seven rebounds and six assists for the Broncs (4-23, 3-15 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Shemani Fuller added 16 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line and had seven rebounds. Davis Bynum shot 7 of 12 from the field to finish with 14 points. The Broncs stopped a five-game slide with the win.

Will Shortt finished with 18 points for the Purple Eagles (7-21, 4-14). Landon Williams added 13 points and two steals for Niagara. Vice Zanki finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

