Aasim Burton puts up 20 as Rider takes down Niagara 67-62

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Aasim Burton scored 20 points as Rider beat Niagara 67-62 on Sunday.

Burton also contributed seven rebounds and six assists for the Broncs (4-23, 3-15 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Shemani Fuller added 16 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line and had seven rebounds. Davis Bynum shot 7 of 12 from the field to finish with 14 points. The Broncs stopped a five-game slide with the win.

Will Shortt finished with 18 points for the Purple Eagles (7-21, 4-14). Landon Williams added 13 points and two steals for Niagara. Vice Zanki finished with 11 points.

