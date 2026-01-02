Zaakir Williamson propels Saint Peter’s to 69-59 victory over Marist

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Zaakir Williamson had 13 points to lead Saint Peter’s to a 69-59 victory over Marist…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Zaakir Williamson had 13 points to lead Saint Peter’s to a 69-59 victory over Marist on Friday night.

Williamson added six rebounds for the Peacocks (7-5, 4-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Eric Morgan Jr. had 12 points and Bryce Eaton pitched in with 11 points, five rebounds and six assists.

Elijah Lewis and Rhyjon Blackwell both finished with 13 points for the Red Foxes (8-5, 2-2). Lewis added seven rebounds and Tarik Watson scored 11.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

