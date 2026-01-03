Yamanouchi-Williams leads Oral Roberts against North Dakota State after 20-point showing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-11, 0-1 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (11-5, 1-0 Summit League) Fargo, North Dakota;…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-11, 0-1 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (11-5, 1-0 Summit League)

Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -13.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts visits North Dakota State after Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams scored 20 points in Oral Roberts’ 72-61 loss to the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Bison are 7-0 on their home court. North Dakota State is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Golden Eagles have gone 0-1 against Summit League opponents. Oral Roberts is sixth in the Summit League with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Ofri Naveh averaging 1.7.

North Dakota State scores 81.1 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 76.3 Oral Roberts gives up. Oral Roberts’ 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than North Dakota State has allowed to its opponents (43.9%).

The Bison and Golden Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damari Wheeler-Thomas is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 14.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals. Trevian Carson is averaging 14.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Ty Harper is averaging 16.1 points for the Golden Eagles. Connor Dow is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

