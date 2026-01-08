Yalden scores 15, Nkugwa makes winning free throws as Vermont defeats Binghamton 60-59

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Gus Yalden had 15 points and Momo Nkugwa made two free throws to take the lead…

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Gus Yalden had 15 points and Momo Nkugwa made two free throws to take the lead with 18 seconds left in Vermont’s 60-59 win over Binghamton on Thursday.

Yalden added five rebounds for the Catamounts (10-7, 2-0 America East Conference). Sean Blake shot 3 of 6 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line to add nine points. Nkugwa added eight points off the bench.

Jeremiah Quigley finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and three steals for the Bearcats (4-13, 0-2). Wes Peterson added 11 points and three blocks for Binghamton. Zyier Beverly had nine points and three blocks.

Binghamton led 36-31 at the half, but allowed a 9-0 run from Vermont in the second half.

