Wyoming plays Fresno State, aims for 4th straight win

Fresno State Bulldogs (10-11, 4-6 MWC) at Wyoming Cowgirls (7-12, 4-6 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming heads into a matchup with Fresno State as winners of three straight games.

The Cowgirls are 6-3 on their home court. Wyoming allows 61.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.8 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 4-6 against MWC opponents. Fresno State scores 63.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

Wyoming scores 55.4 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 59.6 Fresno State allows. Fresno State averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Wyoming allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malene Pedersen is averaging 16.7 points for the Cowgirls. Jane Rumpf is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Emilia Long is averaging 13.3 points, 3.7 assists and 2.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Danae Powell is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 4-6, averaging 57.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 62.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

