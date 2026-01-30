Wofford hosts East Tennessee State after Taylor’s 24-point outing

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (15-7, 7-2 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (15-7, 7-2 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (15-7, 7-2 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (15-7, 7-2 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State faces Wofford after Brian Taylor II scored 24 points in East Tennessee State’s 90-88 loss to the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Terriers are 8-2 in home games. Wofford has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Buccaneers are 7-2 in conference play. East Tennessee State ranks sixth in the SoCon shooting 33.5% from 3-point range.

Wofford’s average of 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 8.7 per game East Tennessee State gives up. East Tennessee State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Wofford allows.

The Terriers and Buccaneers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nils Machowski is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 16.4 points. Kahmare Holmes is averaging 20.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and two steals over the past 10 games.

Blake Barkley is averaging 14 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Cam Morris III is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 8-2, averaging 84.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Buccaneers: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

