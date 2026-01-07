Winthrop defeats Charleston Southern 81-77

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Logan Duncomb’s 26 points helped Winthrop defeat Charleston Southern 81-77 on Wednesday night. Duncomb also…

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Logan Duncomb’s 26 points helped Winthrop defeat Charleston Southern 81-77 on Wednesday night.

Duncomb also added seven rebounds for the Eagles (10-8, 2-1 Big South Conference). Kody Clouet scored 12 points and added eight rebounds. Kareem Rozier also finished with 12 points.

A’lahn Sumler led the Buccaneers (11-7, 2-1) with 22 points and four assists. Charleston Southern also got 15 points from Reis Jones. Luke Williams finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.