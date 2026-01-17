Williams scores 19, Duquesne beats Fordham 74-63

NEW YORK (AP) — Jimmie Williams scored 19 points as Duquesne beat Fordham 74-63 on Saturday. Williams added five rebounds…

NEW YORK (AP) — Jimmie Williams scored 19 points as Duquesne beat Fordham 74-63 on Saturday.

Williams added five rebounds for the Dukes (10-8, 2-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Cam Crawford scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 9 from the floor, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. Tarence Guinyard had 11 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and went 4 for 4 from the line.

The Rams (10-9, 1-5) were led in scoring by Dejour Reaves, who finished with 17 points. Fordham also got 13 points from Akira Jacobs. Christian Henry had 10 points, four assists and two steals.

Duquesne took the lead for good with 18:36 to go in the first half. Duquesne outscored Fordham in the second half by eight points, with Williams scoring a team-high 14 points after the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

