Williams, Copeland lead balanced scoring attack to send NC State past Syracuse

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Darrion Williams scored 23 points and Quadir Copeland scored 19 points, and NC State won its third straight game by beating Syracuse 88-68 on Tuesday night.

Ven-Allen Lubin made all eight of his shots and scored 18 points and reserve Musa Sagnia scored 10. Copeland, who made all nine of his foul shots, just missed a double-double distributing nine assists and defensively came up with four steals.

The Wolfpack (15-6, 6-2 ACC) shot 51% (33 of 65) despite a 29% effort (7 of 24) from behind the arc. NC State led the entire game.

Donnie Freeman scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and J.J. Starling scored 17 points for Syracuse (12-9, 3-5). The Orange missed 41 shots, going 26 of 67 (39%) from the floor.

NC State led 41-37 at halftime and made that margin over the first eight minutes of the second half. Freeman’s layup with 11:50 left made it 55-51.

Copeland responded with a three-point play and two more foul shots to push the lead to 60-51. After a Starling layup, Sagnia threw down a dunk and Terrance Arceneaux made a layup and the Wolfpack claimed their first double-digit lead.

NC State stayed ahead by double digits over the final 5:16.

Up next

Syracuse: Will try to end its four-game losing streak when it hosts Notre Dame on Saturday.

NC State: Winners of five of six and eight of their last 10, the Wolfpack rravels to face Wake Forest on Saturday.

