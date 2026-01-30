Wicks and Saint Francis (PA) host New Haven

New Haven Chargers (9-12, 4-4 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (6-14, 4-3 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

New Haven Chargers (9-12, 4-4 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (6-14, 4-3 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) takes on New Haven after Skylar Wicks scored 20 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 81-60 victory over the Chicago State Cougars.

The Red Flash are 5-4 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) is fifth in the NEC scoring 70.1 points while shooting 41.9% from the field.

The Chargers are 4-4 in conference matchups. New Haven ranks ninth in the NEC with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Stefano Faloppa averaging 1.7.

Saint Francis (PA) averages 70.1 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 66.9 New Haven allows. New Haven averages 64.1 points per game, 16.4 fewer points than the 80.5 Saint Francis (PA) gives up to opponents.

The Red Flash and Chargers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wicks is scoring 17.5 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Red Flash. Ahmad Harrison is averaging 10.6 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

Jabri Fitzpatrick is averaging 11.6 points and 1.8 steals for the Chargers. Andre Pasha is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 26.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Chargers: 4-6, averaging 59.3 points, 25.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.