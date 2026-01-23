West Georgia hosts Queens following Watford’s 23-point performance

Queens Royals (12-8, 7-0 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (9-10, 3-4 ASUN) Carrollton, Georgia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Queens Royals (12-8, 7-0 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (9-10, 3-4 ASUN)

Carrollton, Georgia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens takes on West Georgia after Jordan Watford scored 23 points in Queens’ 87-62 win over the North Alabama Lions.

The Wolves are 6-3 on their home court. West Georgia is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Royals are 7-0 in ASUN play. Queens ranks sixth in the ASUN with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Avantae Parker averaging 1.7.

West Georgia is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 46.5% Queens allows to opponents. Queens averages 84.4 points per game, 2.9 more than the 81.5 West Georgia allows.

The Wolves and Royals square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Smith averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolves, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc. Shelton Williams-Dryden is shooting 50.0% and averaging 22.1 points over the past 10 games.

Chris Ashby is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, while averaging 11.4 points. Watford is averaging 13.5 points and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 4-6, averaging 75.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points per game.

Royals: 7-3, averaging 83.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points.

