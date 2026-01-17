Wessler’s 23 lead UNC Wilmington over Campbell 78-75

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Patrick Wessler had 23 points in UNC Wilmington’s 78-75 victory against Campbell on Saturday. Wessler also…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Patrick Wessler had 23 points in UNC Wilmington’s 78-75 victory against Campbell on Saturday.

Wessler also had eight rebounds for the Seahawks (17-2, 6-0 Coastal Athletic Association). Madison Durr scored 20 points off the bench while going 5 of 8 and 10 of 12 from the free-throw line and added three steals. Greedy Williams shot 6 of 8 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points and a pair of blocks. The Seahawks picked up their seventh straight win.

DJ Smith led the way for the Fighting Camels (9-10, 3-3) with 24 points and nine rebounds. Jeremiah Johnson added 20 points, two steals and two blocks for Campbell. Dovydas Butka had 13 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Wessler scored nine points in the first half and UNC Wilmington went into halftime trailing 37-33. Durr’s 16-point second half helped UNC Wilmington close out the three-point victory.

