Walker, Wyoming Cowboys to visit Albury, New Mexico Lobos

Wyoming Cowboys (10-3, 1-1 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (10-3, 1-1 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Wyoming Cowboys (10-3, 1-1 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (10-3, 1-1 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -7.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Deyton Albury and New Mexico host Leland Walker and Wyoming in MWC action.

The Lobos are 8-0 in home games. New Mexico is fourth in the MWC in rebounding averaging 34.5 rebounds. Tomislav Buljan paces the Lobos with 9.2 boards.

The Cowboys are 1-1 against conference opponents. Wyoming is the MWC leader with 35.9 rebounds per game led by Nasir Meyer averaging 4.9.

New Mexico is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 42.8% Wyoming allows to opponents. Wyoming has shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points above the 39.4% shooting opponents of New Mexico have averaged.

The Lobos and Cowboys match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Hall is averaging 13.5 points for the Lobos. Albury is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Walker is averaging 13.5 points and 3.8 assists for the Cowboys. Meyer is averaging 13 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Cowboys: 7-3, averaging 83.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.