Wagner takes on Stonehill, looks for 6th straight victory

Stonehill Skyhawks (3-11, 0-1 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (6-6, 1-0 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Stonehill Skyhawks (3-11, 0-1 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (6-6, 1-0 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -7.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner aims to keep its five-game win streak going when the Seahawks take on Stonehill.

The Seahawks are 4-0 on their home court. Wagner ranks third in the NEC with 14.6 assists per game led by Jaden Baker averaging 4.0.

The Skyhawks are 0-1 against NEC opponents. Stonehill is seventh in the NEC scoring 67.1 points per game and is shooting 41.4%.

Wagner averages 77.1 points, 5.2 more per game than the 71.9 Stonehill allows. Stonehill has shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points greater than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Wagner have averaged.

The Seahawks and Skyhawks meet Sunday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Jones is averaging 15.1 points and two steals for the Seahawks. Eduardo Placer is averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games.

Hermann Koffi is averaging 14.8 points for the Skyhawks. Davante Hackett is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 38.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Skyhawks: 2-8, averaging 64.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.