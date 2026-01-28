VMI faces Citadel on 9-game road skid

VMI Keydets (6-15, 1-7 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (6-15, 3-5 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

VMI Keydets (6-15, 1-7 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (6-15, 3-5 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI will try to end its nine-game road slide when the Keydets face Citadel.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-5 in home games. Citadel is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Keydets are 1-7 against SoCon opponents. VMI ranks eighth in the SoCon with 31.3 rebounds per game led by TJ Johnson averaging 7.1.

Citadel averages 70.0 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 77.2 VMI allows. VMI averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Citadel gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sola Adebisi is averaging 8.2 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs. Braxton Williams is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 18.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Keydets. Tan Yildizoglu is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 69.1 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Keydets: 2-8, averaging 69.9 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.