UTSA hosts Anderson and Rice

Rice Owls (7-10, 1-3 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (4-12, 0-4 AAC)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice visits UTSA after Nick Anderson scored 23 points in Rice’s 74-73 loss to the Charlotte 49ers.

The Roadrunners have gone 2-5 in home games. UTSA allows 77.6 points and has been outscored by 9.3 points per game.

The Owls are 1-3 in AAC play. Rice is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UTSA’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Rice gives up. Rice averages 73.4 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the 77.6 UTSA gives up to opponents.

The Roadrunners and Owls meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamir Simpson is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 16.6 points. Brent Moss is averaging 8.6 points over the past 10 games.

Trae Broadnax is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Owls. Anderson is averaging 13.2 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 62.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

