UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Houston Christian following Ingram’s 21-point outing

Houston Christian Huskies (5-13, 3-8 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (11-9, 8-3 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley plays Houston Christian after Jalayah Ingram scored 21 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 65-53 win over the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Vaqueros are 5-4 on their home court. UT Rio Grande Valley is 5-8 against opponents over .500.

The Huskies are 3-8 in Southland play. Houston Christian ranks eighth in the Southland with 30.9 rebounds per game led by Grace Booth averaging 7.2.

UT Rio Grande Valley averages 65.2 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than the 68.9 Houston Christian gives up. Houston Christian averages 62.7 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the 66.9 UT Rio Grande Valley allows to opponents.

The Vaqueros and Huskies face off Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ingram is averaging 17.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Vaqueros. Gianna Angiolet is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kamryn McLaurin is shooting 45.8% and averaging 12.6 points for the Huskies. Booth is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 7-3, averaging 62.4 points, 38.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Huskies: 1-9, averaging 54.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

