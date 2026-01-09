UCF visits Francois and Arizona

UCF Knights (8-7, 0-4 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (10-5, 1-3 Big 12) Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UCF Knights (8-7, 0-4 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (10-5, 1-3 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona hosts UCF after Nora Francois scored 21 points in Arizona’s 75-72 victory against the BYU Cougars.

The Wildcats have gone 10-3 at home. Arizona has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Knights are 0-4 against Big 12 opponents. UCF is 3-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Arizona averages 74.7 points, 13.4 more per game than the 61.3 UCF allows. UCF averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Arizona allows.

The Wildcats and Knights match up Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mickayla Perdue is averaging 17.1 points for the Wildcats. Lani Cornfield is averaging 14.5 points, 7.1 assists and 2.9 steals over the last 10 games.

Leah Harmon is shooting 44.3% and averaging 17.4 points for the Knights. Khyala Ngodu is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Knights: 4-6, averaging 62.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.