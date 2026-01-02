UC Irvine visits CSU Fullerton following Monegro’s 25-point game

UC Irvine Anteaters (10-5, 3-0 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (6-9, 1-2 Big West) Fullerton, California; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

UC Irvine Anteaters (10-5, 3-0 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (6-9, 1-2 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton takes on UC Irvine after Jefferson Monegro scored 25 points in CSU Fullerton’s 95-84 victory over the UCSB Gauchos.

The Titans have gone 4-2 in home games. CSU Fullerton ranks eighth in the Big West with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Landon Seaman averaging 1.8.

The Anteaters are 3-0 in conference play. UC Irvine has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

CSU Fullerton scores 88.2 points, 21.1 more per game than the 67.1 UC Irvine gives up. UC Irvine has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 46.2% shooting opponents of CSU Fullerton have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joshua Ward is averaging 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Titans. Christian WIlliams is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kyle Evans is averaging 11.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.2 blocks for the Anteaters. Jurian Dixon is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 5-5, averaging 88.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points per game.

Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

