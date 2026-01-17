Thames scores 16 as Saint Louis defeats Richmond 88-63

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kellen Thames scored 16 points off of the bench to help lead Saint Louis past Richmond…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kellen Thames scored 16 points off of the bench to help lead Saint Louis past Richmond 88-63 on Saturday.

Thames added five rebounds for the Billikens (17-1, 5-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Robbie Avila scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Amari McCottry shot 4 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, and added six rebounds. The Billikens picked up their 11th straight win.

AJ Lopez led the way for the Spiders (13-6, 3-3) with 20 points and two blocks. Will Harper III added 17 points for Richmond.

Saint Louis took the lead for good with 18:42 left in the first half. The score was 43-22 at halftime, with Thames racking up eight points. Saint Louis extended its lead to 58-29 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Trey Green scored a team-high nine points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

