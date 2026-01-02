Sumler and Charleston Southern host UNC Asheville

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-9, 0-1 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (10-6, 1-0 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday,…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-9, 0-1 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (10-6, 1-0 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern takes on UNC Asheville after A’lahn Sumler scored 29 points in Charleston Southern’s 89-79 win over the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Buccaneers are 6-0 on their home court. Charleston Southern is fourth in college basketball with 29.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Brycen Blaine averaging 6.3.

The Bulldogs are 0-1 against Big South opponents. UNC Asheville is eighth in the Big South with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Kameron Taylor averaging 1.7.

Charleston Southern averages 85.3 points, 11.6 more per game than the 73.7 UNC Asheville allows. UNC Asheville averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Charleston Southern allows.

The Buccaneers and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blaine is averaging 18.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Buccaneers. Jesse Hafemeister is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Daren Patrick averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Toyaz Solomon is shooting 53.4% and averaging 17.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 7-3, averaging 85.1 points, 40.0 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

