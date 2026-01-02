Southeast Missouri State hosts Lorenzen and Western Illinois

Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-10, 0-3 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (7-7, 2-1 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 4:45 p.m.…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-10, 0-3 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (7-7, 2-1 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 4:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois plays Southeast Missouri State after Lucas Lorenzen scored 23 points in Western Illinois’ 67-60 loss to the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Redhawks have gone 4-2 in home games. Southeast Missouri State ranks eighth in the OVC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Brendan Terry averaging 1.6.

The Leathernecks are 0-3 against conference opponents. Western Illinois is 3-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Southeast Missouri State is shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 45.2% Western Illinois allows to opponents. Western Illinois averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Southeast Missouri State gives up.

The Redhawks and Leathernecks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Almodovar is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Redhawks. Braxton Stacker is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lorenzen is averaging 15.1 points for the Leathernecks. Isaiah Griffin is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Leathernecks: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

