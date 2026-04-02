Providence’s Duncan Powell pleads not guilty to charges resulting from altercation with woman

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Providence basketball player Duncan Powell for the second time this week pleaded not guilty to domestic…

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Providence basketball player Duncan Powell for the second time this week pleaded not guilty to domestic assault and disorderly conduct charges stemming from a weekend altercation with a woman that started in Providence and continued in the suburb of Cranston.

Powell entered his plea in Kent County District Court on Thursday and was released on a personal recognizance bond. He was ordered to have no contact with the woman and granted permission to travel to his home state of Texas. Powell pleaded not guilty to the same charges in Providence on Monday as the allegations are being treated as two different occurrences.

A woman alleged her knee was injured Saturday when Powell threw a water bottle at her during an argument at his apartment in Providence. Hours later, he allegedly tracked the woman to a residence in Cranston. She told police that he made multiple calls to her and threatened to use a gun to kill everyone in the house and then himself.

The woman left the house before Powell arrived. People who stayed turned out the lights and hid when Powell arrived and began knocking on the door. Police had been called by then, and they located Powell a short time later and took him into custody. Police said Powell did not have a gun.

Powell and his attorney, Elizabeth Payette, declined to comment outside the courthouse Thursday.

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