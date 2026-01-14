Smith and the Omaha Mavericks host conference foe St. Thomas

Saint Thomas Tommies (8-9, 1-2 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (2-17, 0-4 Summit) Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Thomas Tommies (8-9, 1-2 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (2-17, 0-4 Summit)

Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Avril Smith and Omaha host Alyssa Sand and St. Thomas in Summit action Thursday.

The Mavericks have gone 2-5 in home games. Omaha ranks ninth in the Summit with 10.8 assists per game led by Sarai Estupinan averaging 3.7.

The Tommies are 1-2 in conference games. St. Thomas ranks sixth in the Summit with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Sand averaging 5.0.

Omaha averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 5.1 per game St. Thomas allows. St. Thomas averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Omaha gives up.

The Mavericks and Tommies match up Thursday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Estupinan is shooting 33.3% and averaging 13.2 points for the Mavericks. Regan Juenemann is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sand is shooting 47.8% and averaging 13.6 points for the Tommies. Jada Hood is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 1-9, averaging 51.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 33.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Tommies: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

