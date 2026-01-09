Seton Hall takes road win streak into matchup with Georgetown

Seton Hall Pirates (13-2, 3-1 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (9-6, 1-3 Big East) Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Seton Hall Pirates (13-2, 3-1 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (9-6, 1-3 Big East)

Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall hits the road against Georgetown looking to prolong its four-game road winning streak.

The Hoyas have gone 7-2 in home games. Georgetown averages 77.8 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Pirates have gone 3-1 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall averages 73.7 points while outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per game.

Georgetown makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Seton Hall has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). Seton Hall averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Georgetown allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Lewis is shooting 40.1% and averaging 15.4 points for the Hoyas. Julius Halaifonua is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

A.J. Staton-McCray is averaging 12.8 points and 1.7 steals for the Pirates. Adam Clark is averaging 10.3 points, 5.6 assists and 2.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 75.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Pirates: 8-2, averaging 74.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.