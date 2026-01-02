San Francisco hosts Johnson and San Diego

San Diego Toreros (6-8, 1-1 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (9-6, 1-1 WCC) San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM…

San Diego Toreros (6-8, 1-1 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (9-6, 1-1 WCC)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -10.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego visits San Francisco after Ty-Laur Johnson scored 21 points in San Diego’s 99-93 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Dons have gone 5-1 in home games. San Francisco ranks sixth in the WCC in team defense, allowing 68.5 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Toreros are 1-1 against conference opponents. San Diego ranks seventh in the WCC shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.

San Francisco averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.7 per game San Diego gives up. San Diego averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game San Francisco allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Fuchs is scoring 13.2 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Dons. Ryan Beasley is averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

Toneari Lane averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Johnson is averaging 14.3 points and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Toreros: 3-7, averaging 72.9 points, 26.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

