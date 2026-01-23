Sacred Heart plays Niagara, looks for 4th straight victory

Niagara Purple Eagles (5-14, 2-7 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (8-13, 4-6 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Niagara Purple Eagles (5-14, 2-7 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (8-13, 4-6 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart will look to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Pioneers take on Niagara.

The Pioneers have gone 4-4 at home. Sacred Heart is 4-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

The Purple Eagles are 2-7 against MAAC opponents. Niagara allows 72.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 9.7 points per game.

Sacred Heart averages 75.7 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 72.5 Niagara allows. Niagara averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Sacred Heart gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nyle Ralph-Beyer averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc. Anquan Hill is averaging 16.5 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Josiah Sabino is averaging 6.4 points for the Purple Eagles. Justin Page is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 25.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.