Russell and UL Monroe host Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern Eagles (13-9, 5-4 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (3-18, 0-9 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe faces Georgia Southern after MJ Russell scored 21 points in UL Monroe’s 59-43 loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Warhawks have gone 3-6 in home games. UL Monroe is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles are 5-4 in conference games. Georgia Southern is 4-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UL Monroe’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Georgia Southern gives up. Georgia Southern averages 82.5 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 82.8 UL Monroe allows.

The Warhawks and Eagles face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Krystian Lewis is averaging 16.2 points and 1.7 steals for the Warhawks. Russell is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Spudd Webb is averaging 16.3 points and 1.8 steals for the Eagles. Tyren Moore is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 0-10, averaging 69.0 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 83.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

