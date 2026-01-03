Robinson scores 22, NJIT takes down Binghamton 73-65

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Sebastian Robinson scored 22 points as NJIT beat Binghamton 73-65 on Saturday. Robinson shot 7 of…

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Sebastian Robinson scored 22 points as NJIT beat Binghamton 73-65 on Saturday.

Robinson shot 7 of 12 from the field and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Highlanders (6-10, 1-0 America East Conference). Melvyn Ebonkoli scored 16 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 4 of 5 from the line while adding eight rebounds.

Ryan Richardson led the way for the Bearcats (4-12, 0-1) with 16 points and four assists. Bryson Wilson added 15 points for Binghamton.

