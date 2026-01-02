Ramos and Nevada host Utah State

Utah State Aggies (6-6, 2-1 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (4-9, 0-3 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah State Aggies (6-6, 2-1 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (4-9, 0-3 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada hosts Utah State after Gabby Ramos scored 21 points in Nevada’s 74-62 loss to the Boise State Broncos.

The Wolf Pack are 4-1 on their home court. Nevada has a 3-7 record against opponents above .500.

The Aggies are 2-1 in MWC play. Utah State has a 2-5 record against opponents above .500.

Nevada averages 53.8 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 65.1 Utah State allows. Utah State has shot at a 39.3% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points below the 39.9% shooting opponents of Nevada have averaged.

The Wolf Pack and Aggies meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makayla Carter is averaging three points and 5.7 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Skylar Durley is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

Sophie Sene is averaging 9.7 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Aggies. Marina Asensio is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 2-8, averaging 52.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 64.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.