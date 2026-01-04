Ralph and Pacific host Pepperdine

Pepperdine Waves (5-11, 0-3 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (10-6, 1-2 WCC) Stockton, California; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Pepperdine Waves (5-11, 0-3 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (10-6, 1-2 WCC)

Stockton, California; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -10.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific plays Pepperdine after Elias Ralph scored 24 points in Pacific’s 84-53 victory against the Oregon State Beavers.

The Tigers are 6-0 in home games. Pacific ranks fifth in the WCC with 14.8 assists per game led by Jaden Clayton averaging 5.8.

The Waves are 0-3 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Pacific’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Pepperdine gives up. Pepperdine averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Pacific allows.

The Tigers and Waves face off Sunday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ralph is shooting 48.7% and averaging 17.3 points for the Tigers. TJ Wainwright is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Styles Phipps is averaging 11.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Waves. Javon Cooley is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Waves: 2-8, averaging 63.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

