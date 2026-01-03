Punch leads TCU against Baylor after 20-point outing

Baylor Bears (10-2) at TCU Horned Frogs (10-3) Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs…

Baylor Bears (10-2) at TCU Horned Frogs (10-3)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -1.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: TCU plays Baylor after David Punch scored 20 points in TCU’s 115-64 win over the Jackson State Tigers.

The Horned Frogs are 7-3 in home games. TCU ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Xavier Edmonds averaging 2.1.

The Bears are 0-1 on the road. Baylor averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 8-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TCU makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Baylor has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Baylor averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game TCU allows.

The Horned Frogs and Bears face off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Harding is averaging 8.9 points, six assists and 2.1 steals for the Horned Frogs. Punch is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Cameron Carr is scoring 21.3 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Bears. Tounde Yessoufou is averaging 19.5 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 51.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 8-2, averaging 78.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 97.3 points, 39.7 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

