Punch has double-double, scores go-ahead basket as TCU comes back to beat Oklahoma State 68-65

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — David Punch had a double-double and scored the go-ahead basket with 6.3 seconds remaining to give TCU a 68-65 comeback win over Oklahoma State on Tuesday and end the Horned Frogs four game losing streak.

Punch had 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting, pairing it with 10 rebounds and three blocks.

The Horned Frogs (12-7, 2-4 Big 12) used a 10-0 run starting at the 4:13 mark to turn a seven-point deficit into a three-point advantage, with Punch driving the lane to finish a layup and take the lead with 6.3 seconds remaining.

Xavier Edmonds also had a double-double, with 18 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Liutauras Lelevicius had 10 points and six rebounds, and tied the game with a 3-pointer with 1:10 remaining.

Isaiah Coleman had 14 points to go with six rebounds for the Cowboys (14-5, 2-4), who have now lost eight consecutive games at Schollmaier Arena. Anthony Roy scored 13 and had three steals. Kanye Clary added 11 points, six assists and two steals.

The Cowboys stacked up a 41-37 lead at the half after falling behind 9-0 to open the game. They used a 15-4 run with back-to-back 3s from Roy to flip a seven-point deficit into a four-point lead. Vyctorius Millers’ 3 less than two minutes into the second half sparked a 10-3 run to build as much as a nine-point lead.

Up next

Oklahoma State will host a meeting with No. 9 Iowa State on Saturday.

TCU will travel to face Baylor on the road on Saturday.

